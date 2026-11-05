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APC, SDP Supporters Clash At APC Presidential Rally In Nasarawa
By Hassan Umar Shallpella (Regional Correspondent),3 days ago
Supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) loyal to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and supporters of SDP loyal to former Inspector General have clashed during the All Progressive Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign rally held in Lafia, the state capital. The clash erupted when supporters of the former Inspector...