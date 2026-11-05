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Croatia Opens a New Chapter in Thermal Wellness with Major Year-Round Investments
2 days ago
Croatia is entering a new phase in the development of health and wellness tourism, as a major investment cycle brings new and revitalized thermal resorts, wellness facilities, and year-round experiences to destinations across the country. The developments support Croatia’s broader tourism strategy of strengthening year-round travel, increasing the quality and...