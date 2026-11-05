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Q3 global insurtech funding drops 44.6%: Gallagher Re
By Matthew Lerner,2 days ago
Third-quarter global insurtech funding declined 44.6% from the second quarter to $1.36 billion as the number of funding rounds above $100 million slipped substantially. The amount of “mega-round” funding – those fundraising rounds above $100 million – dropped to $660 million in the third quarter from $1.67 billion in the second quarter, according to a report Thursday from Gallagher Re, the reinsurance brokerage of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.