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Wisconsin Farmers Have 5.9 Suitable Days for Fieldwork Last Week
3 days ago
(Blake Jackson, Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin recorded 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 1, 2026, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. According to Blake Jackson with the Wisconsin Ag Connection, rainfall in northwestern Wisconsin provided moisture for fall-seeded crops to germinate, while farmers in...
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