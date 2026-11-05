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Spain Tenerife Player Death Soccer
By Andrea Comas - AP,3 days ago
Spain soccer coach and Real Madrid president at funeral of player who died after collision. Spain’s national soccer coach and the president of Real Madrid have joined the family and teammates of Jesús de Miguel at his funeral after the Spanish player died following an on-field collision. The 30-year-old De Miguel died on Tuesday. On Monday he suffered cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a second-division game. De Miguel’s Tenerife teammates were at the funeral after traveling from the Canary Islands. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez were also in attendance.