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SWAT Situation Unfolds in South Austin, Marking Area's Latest Tense Standoff
By Damon R. Sheffield,2 days ago
5400 W. Washington Blvd. — Approximate Location Of Earlier SWAT Response. A SWAT situation was reported in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to a brief report from FOX 32 Chicago. Beyond the fact that a SWAT response was underway, specific details about the location, cause, or outcome had not been confirmed as of Wednesday evening.
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