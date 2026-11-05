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Adam Driver has let the dream of The Hunt For Ben Solo die
By Drew Gillis,3 days ago
As the late, great Kylo Ren once said, let the past die. Kill it if you have to. It’s a lesson that his portrayer Adam Driver seems to have absorbed regarding The Hunt For Ben Solo, a potential Star Wars story from the actor and Steven Soderberg that sounded like a good idea to basically everyone except Bob Iger and Alan Bergman. And, yes, it is a bummer that what we got instead was The Rise Of Skywalker and The Mandalorian And Grogu, but the dream is dead, and we should probably just let it go.