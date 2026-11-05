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Pritzker Unveils 200-Point Day One Plan Demanding Congress Reverse Trump Cuts to Illinois
By Jo Marquez,3 days ago
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker rolled out a detailed road map Wednesday telling the incoming Democratic Congress exactly what he thinks it should do starting on day one — and he means that literally. The 75-page document, titled Fighting for Illinois: The Day One Agenda, lays out proposals touching everything from the minimum wage to SNAP, Medicaid, immigration, gasoline blends, sports betting and tariff refunds.