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UIC Building Evacuated After Attempted Stabbing Leaves One Student in Custody
By Richard M. Sullivan,3 days ago
A University of Illinois Chicago building was evacuated and shut down Wednesday afternoon after police began investigating an attempted stabbing involving two students on campus. One student was taken into custody, and officials said no one was injured or stabbed. According to WGN-TV, police activity was first reported around 12:30...