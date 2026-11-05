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PRISM Vision Group buys Spectrum Vision Partners to boost support for doctors and patients
By ROI-NJ Staff,3 days ago
PRISM Vision Group, a New Providence-based physician-led provider of general ophthalmology and retina practice administrative services, said on Nov. 5 that it has acquired Spectrum Vision Partners (Spectrum), a Garden City, N.Y.-based practice administrative services organization that supports over 150 independent, community-based eye care providers. Financial details were not revealed.