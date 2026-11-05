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Cline, Republicans maintain sixth district “stronghold,” despite Democrats narrowing the gap
2 days ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- The blue wave that stretched across the country Tuesday night was not large enough to keep Ben Cline from a fifth consecutive term representing Virginia's sixth congressional district. The Republican congressman is projected to defeat New York Times bestselling author and former Roanoke Times reporter Beth...
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