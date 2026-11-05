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Weekend Happenings: Holiday Shopping, DWU Football and Family Fun in Mitchell Nov. 6–8
By Dominic Archer,3 days ago
MITCHELL, SD (Mitchell Now) — Holiday shopping, a free movie, college football and community events highlight Mitchell’s weekend happenings Friday through Sunday, Nov. 6–8, 2026. All times are Central. Friday–Sunday: Mitchell’s Holiday Open House. Participating businesses downtown and throughout Mitchell will offer holiday shopping, seasonal...