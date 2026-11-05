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Revised Schedule for I-75/U.S. 50 Ramp Restrictions, Lane Closures
By I-75 Exit Guide,3 days ago
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports that due to unforeseen circumstances, the schedule for restrictions on northbound I-75 corridor for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project has been revised. The following closures will now be in effect, and this supersedes an earlier announcement. Thursday, November 5:. Single-lane (left lane)...
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