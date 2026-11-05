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Philadelphia's got taste! These 8 restaurants made OpenTable's top 100 list
By Cherise Lynch,3 days ago
The City of Brotherly Love's dining scene is getting national recognition, with eight restaurants making OpenTable's list of the top 100 restaurants in America for 2026. The restaurants span several Philadelphia neighborhoods, from Bella Vista to Center City and Society Hill. In Bella Vista, Italian restaurants Fiorella and Saloon made...
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