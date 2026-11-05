undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hamilton County Democrats Flip Five Judge Seats, Leave GOP With Just Three
By Natalie Olafson,2 days ago
Democrats won all 15 judicial races on Hamilton County’s ballot, flipping five seats previously held by Republicans and leaving the GOP with three judges on the bench. Among the incumbents defeated by Democratic challengers were Ted Winkler, Christopher McDowell and Robert Goering. According to WLWT, Elizabeth Tye defeated Winkler,...
15