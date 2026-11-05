undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Harrison Avenue Workshop Space Lets Westwood Artists Teach and Cash In
By Natalie Olafson,2 days ago
A new hands-on creativity spot has opened on Harrison Avenue in Westwood, giving local artists a place to teach classes and the public a chance to pick up new skills without signing up for a membership. The Westside Exchange offers workshops in everything from craft-making to cookie decorating, all led by artists from the neighborhood.