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The Quietus Marks Daphne Oram’s Centenary
3 days ago
Claire Biddles speaks with nine artists about Daphne Oram’s influence in a new feature for The Quietus. Annea Lockwood recalls hearing Oram demonstrate Oramics, her system for turning markings on film into electronic sound. Hannah Peel describes hearing the 2018 BBC Proms premiere of Still Point, a work Oram composed in 1949 for double orchestra, turntables, and live electronics. Read the feature at The Quietus.