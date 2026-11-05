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Insider Shares Strong Hint on Cardinals Trading Josh Sweat Before Deadline: Report
By Pankti Parmar,3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have already pulled two massive trades this season, both as sellers. Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Texans and Jacoby Brissett to the Ravens. But Arizona might not be done dealing just yet. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz dropped a key behind-the-scenes update, signaling that pass rusher Josh Sweat is open to a trade after being floated on the block all season.