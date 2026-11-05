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Marines Lock In NMESIS Launcher Production as First Medium Missile Battalion Stands Up
By Robert Billard,3 days ago
The Marine Corps is buying the missile, half of its land-based ship killer, at full-rate production while standing up the first East Coast battalion built to fire it. On Sept. 25, Marine Corps Systems Command awarded Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS a sole-source indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, M67854-26-D-1016, for full-rate production and sustainment of the Naval Strike Missile Launcher Unit, Weapon Control System and ancillary support equipment for the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, or NMESIS.
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