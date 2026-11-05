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Navy releases statement after close-call with LAPD helicopter above Echo Park
By City News Service,3 days ago
The United States Navy released a response today following a close-call incident where a Navy helicopter nearly collided with a police helicopter. A Los Angeles Police Department helicopter crew initially spotted the Navy's Sikorsky helicopter approaching and nearly colliding in mid-air at about 2 p.m. Tuesday over Echo Park, according to the LAPD.