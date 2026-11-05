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Highlights: Victor Wembanyama puts on a 52-point masterclass against Mavericks
By Daniel Sprague,3 days ago
Wemby joins Bob McAdoo as the only players in NBA history with 50+ PTS, 20+ REB, and 5+ BLK in a game. Debuting their ABA-inspired classic jerseys and classic court, the Spurs showed out for the Frost Bank Center against their I-35 rivals in the Dallas Mavericks. After taking control of the first half and extending their lead to 19 in the third quarter, the Mavericks clawed their way back in the fourth. Clutch plays from Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper kept the Spurs within one possession down the stretch, and Wemby drained a go-ahead free throw with 24 seconds left. Kyrie Irving missed a potential go-ahead jumper, and the Mavs failed to corral the rebound. The Spurs extended their win streak to six.