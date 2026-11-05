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‘Tender Loving Care’ Trailer: Mike Leigh’s Golden Shell Winner Checks in on Britain’s Caregivers
By Alexa Camp,2 days ago
Mike Leigh has said that Tender Loving Care will likely be his final film, and if it is, the 83-year-old is bowing out on a high: In September, it took the Golden Shell at the San Sebastián Film Festival, along with the jury’s screenplay prize and a lead performance award for Kate O’Flynn, a recent Emmy winner for Widow’s Bay. After stops at Telluride, Toronto, the New York Film Festival, and the BFI London Film Festival, and with four Gotham Award nominations in hand, the film now has its first trailer, courtesy of Bleecker Street.