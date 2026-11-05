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'He can help us' - Enzo Maresca hails 'always alert' Erling Haaland as Man City sink RB Leipzig
By Donny Afroni,3 days ago
City’s talismanic forward showed exactly why he is considered the world’s premier finisher duringa tense European night in Germany. Despite being largely peripheral for much of the contest, Haaland required just 13 touches to leave his mark, converting a clinical poacher’s effort at the back post to secure the three points. The decisive moment was sparked by the impressive footwork of Elliot Anderson, whose creative play allowed the Norwegian to demonstrate his predatory instincts yet again.