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"I would be lying if I said otherwise": Harry Kane reveals his most important goal after the Ballon d'Or
By Loai Mohamed,2 days ago
The English striker confirms he is in the "right place" Harry Kane could not hide his delight at signing a new contract with Bayern Munich until 2029, insisting the decision to stay in Germany was anything but difficult and that he wants to fight for every trophy in the coming years, the Champions League above all.