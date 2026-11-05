undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AC Milan, 3.5 million to Eintracht Frankfurt for Krosche: Cardinale working to reunite him with Hardung – what is emerging
3 days ago
Formal agreement reached with former Eintracht Frankfurt executive: clause settled for €3.5 million, Hardung could also arrive as new sporting director. Habemus head of football. Milan are counting down to the arrival of Markus Krosche as head of football. The 46-year-old German executive officially left Eintracht Frankfurt on 18 October 2026 after asking the German club to relieve him of his duties. But he was not entirely free to join Milan: his Eintracht contract was due to expire on 30 June 2028 and included a release clause of between €5 million and €7 million. After reaching a full agreement with Krosche, Cardinale negotiated a compromise with Eintracht Frankfurt. The club based on via Aldo Rossi will pay the German club €3.5 million.