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Is Harry Kane now Europe’s highest-paid player at Bayern Munich? Why there is reason to doubt it
By Filippo Cataldo,2 days ago
Harry Kane is said to have signed the most lucrative contract in Bayern Munich's history and become Europe's highest-paid player. But how much will he earn? We examine how estimates of footballers' extraordinary salaries are calculated. Harry Kane is said to have become Europe's highest-paid player by basic salary after...