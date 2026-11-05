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Napoli: Conceicao also an option if Allegri deal falls through
By Emanuele Tramacere,3 days ago
The Azzurro club go into a training camp, and the match against Lazio will be decisive for the manager’s future. Tensions in the Napoli dressing room have boiled over ahead of their next match against Lazio, scheduled for Sunday 8 November at 12.30 at the Maradona stadium. The game could make or break the sporting project entrusted to Massimiliano Allegri in the summer.