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Milan: Union Saint-Gilloise look to tie down target Sylla with a contract extension until 2031 and a salary adjustment
2 days ago
One of the latest names linked with AC Milan as a defensive reinforcement is Massiré Sylla, a Senegalese centre-back born in 2005 who plays for Union Saint-Gilloise. Milan head into their Europa League match against Ferencvaros on the back of a dream derby win. Their focus has already turned to Thursday 5 November, when they will look to climb the table after taking just three points from the first three matchdays of the League Phase. The club's management are also preparing for the January window, aiming to strengthen both attack and defence. Gardiner and AC Milan's transfer staff have Union Saint Gilloise's Senegalese defender Sylla on their list.