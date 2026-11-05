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Clemson Rural Health graduates first cohort of Protein Rx participants
By Shelley Gordon,3 days ago
Clemson Rural Health (CRH) launched Protein Rx, a first-of-its-kind program focused on addressing malnutrition in adults through protein prescriptions and nutrition education, one year ago. In that time, participants have seen measurable improvement in their health outcomes. This unique, multidisciplinary healthcare approach utilized food as medicine to improve the quality...