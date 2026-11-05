undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Opinion: Why Does Fullerton’s Planning Commission Get Paid While Other Commissioners Serve Without a Stipend?
By Saskia Kennedy,3 days ago
This August, a public records request asked the city for the ordinance or resolution establishing the planning commission stipend. The city said it found no records. The City Council should end the confusion with one clear rule. Pay residents who serve on the city’s commissions, committees and boards, or keep that service a civic duty for all of them.