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"I asked him to continue": Jesus drops a surprise after Ronaldo's international retirement
By Loai Mohamed,3 days ago
The Portuguese coach praises Ronaldo's historic status and places his picture in the lecture hall. Jorge Jesus has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football. The Portugal boss revealed he had urged his captain to keep playing for "the Brazil of Europe", only to be left with no choice but to respect his wishes.