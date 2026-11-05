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Pac-Mountain Pulse Ep. 16: How Bad Was the Initial CFP Rankings? New Mexico Gets Ranked at No. 22 for First Time!
By Derek Raridon,3 days ago
The boys had some strong things to say about the initial CFP rankings, with some love to the Lobos for their first rank. Hello and welcome back to the Pac-Mountain Pulse, a Mountain West Connection podcast! In this episode, Derek and Dom give their reactions and feelings on the initial College Football Playoff Committee rankings and the news of the New Mexico Lobos being ranked at No. 22 in the AP Poll, marking their first time they got ranked in program history.