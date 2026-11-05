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Illinois Quick Hits: U.S. Rep.-elect's approach to antisemitism questioned
By Jim Talamonti,2 days ago
(The Center Square0 – ADL Midwest is expressing concerns about an Illinois congressman-elect’s approach to antisemitism. In a statement issued on Wednesday, ADL Midwest Senior Regional Director Rebecca Weininger pointed to the decision by then-Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss not to provide requested police support to the Northwestern University campus in 2024, despite alleged antisemitic conduct at an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters.