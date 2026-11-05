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Syracuse women’s basketball: three takeaways from the Orange’s win over Sacred Heart
By Dominic Chiappone,3 days ago
Initial thoughts after game #1. A new Syracuse Orange women’s basketball season is underway, and the team opened the year on Tuesday handling business as expected. Syracuse cruised to a 28-point season-opening win at home against Sacred Heart, moving to 1-0 on the young season. Here are three takeaways from victory number one of 2026-27:
1