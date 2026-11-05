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Virginia field hockey comes out swinging, drops overtime heartbreaker to Boston College
3 days ago
On Tuesday at Karen Shelton Stadium, No. 7 seed Virginia and No. 2 seed Wake Forest were experiencing déjà vu. Four quarters had passed in a defensive lockout, with the Cavaliers (9-7, 3-5 ACC) trading eight shots against the Demon Deacons’ (13-6, 6-2, ACC) six. Fourth-year goalkeeper Nilou Lempers had made two saves, while sophomore keeper Ruby Butterfield had made three. And then overtime came — and fourth-year forward Emma Watchilla with it.