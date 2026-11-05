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NFL: Forgotten $62m Star Asks For Reinstatement After Being Banished By Super Bowl Team
By Louis Bellinger,3 days ago
A long absent NFL star may be making his return to the sport after almost two years out. Before the 10th of November deadline, there still could be a big move on the cards. Previously a first-round draft pick, he was considered one of the most talented and promising players in the entire league, but internal issues and injury put a halt to all of that, and he is not the first player to fall out with the team that drafted him.