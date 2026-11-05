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KORU Price Prediction: Selling pressure leaves support exposed after a sharp drop
By Felix Pinkston,3 days ago
According to the supplied Binance futures data, KORU closed at $9.42 after a 15.97% 24-hour decline. The session traded between $11.63 and $9.05, with 24-hour volume at $1,319,374,091. That move pushed price below the 7-day SMA at $10.56, the 20-day SMA at $11.01, the 12-day EMA at $10.92, and the 26-day EMA at $12.54. The 50-day SMA at $16.11 remains well above spot, which shows the short- and medium-term trend has weakened materially.