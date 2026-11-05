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Give Me a Hug, Mr. Frog! Manga Review (Minor Spoilers)
By Kai,3 days ago
Content Warning: sexual harassment, explicit sexual content. Takanashi is the pretty and popular student council president at school, but he tires easily of the fawning that his classmates direct at him. Instead, he spends his time and money at a nearby cafe, where buying the signature milk tea with the frog logo comes with a hug from the cafe’s frog mascot. Takanashi really enjoys the hugs and getting to feel the buff body beneath the costume. He soon discovers Mr. Frog’s identity as one of his classmates, and thus begins the sweet romance between Hiruma and Takanashi.