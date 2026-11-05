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Iowa Democrat who suspended campaign before midterms still wins election
By CHARLOTTE HAZARD,3 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — A Democratic nominee in an Iowa state House District race still won the election even though he suspended his campaign in September. Eric Armstrong was declared the winner of the district house race on Wednesday. He is a retired railroad executive who defeated his GOP rival Keith Jones by 865 votes, according to The Associated Press.