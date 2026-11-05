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Annual Passholders Can Celebrate the Season at Disney Springs With an EXCLUSIVE PhotoPass Opportunity
By Justin Hermes,2 days ago
In just a few days, the holiday season will officially kick off at Disney Springs. Once again this year, Disney World’s shopping and dining district will celebrate the season with the fan-favorite Christmas Tree Stroll, nightly snowfall, and Santa Claus’s workshop. Additionally, there will be plenty of festive...