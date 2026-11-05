undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Passholder-Exclusive Raspberry Sleigh and Festive Figment Cup Are Coming to the 2026 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
By Justin Hermes,3 days ago
With all the excitement surrounding Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights, both of which kick off this weekend, it is easy to forget that the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is just around the corner. From November 27 through December 30, EPCOT will once...