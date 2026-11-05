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Check Out These Exclusive Sips for Annual Passholders at Disney Jollywood Nights!
By Kristin Sabol,3 days ago
The holiday season is almost here, and Disney is adding a little extra sparkle to Disney Jollywood Nights!. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy two exclusive shimmering beverages during the festive after-hours celebration at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. These specialty drinks are available for purchase on event nights and...