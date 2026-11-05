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Glow Run marks 10 years of cancer awareness
By Kelly Vander Pol Staff Writer,3 days ago
What began as a way to remember a Peoples Bank employee has grown into a decade of community support for people affected by cancer. The Glow the Distance Glow Run marked its 10th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 29, bringing participants together at Faith Church in Rock Valley to honor survivors, encourage those currently fighting cancer and remember those who have died.
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