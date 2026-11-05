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Miami Valves 2027 to Highlight Advances in Structural Heart Disease and Cardiovascular Care
3 days ago
The international conference, taking place Jan. 28-30, will examine emerging valve therapies, complex cardiovascular cases, advanced imaging and multidisciplinary approaches to structural heart disease. Key Takeaways. Miami Valves 2027 will bring cardiovascular specialists to South Florida Jan. 28-30 to examine advances in structural heart disease, valve therapies, imaging and complex...