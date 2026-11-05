undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Retailers Use Seasonal Snacks, LTOs and Value to Drive Sales
3 days ago
TXB, Yatco and Nouria are leaning into limited-time offers, seasonal flavors and flexible pack sizes. As retailers execute on their fall merchandising strategies, limited-time offers (LTOs) and seasonal promotions can help drive engagement, repeat visits and increased loyalty. Spicewood, Texas-based TXB (Texas Born), which operates 47 locations across Texas and...