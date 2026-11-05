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HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Jim Messina to perform first Roanoke concert tonight at Jefferson Center
By Kimberly McBroom,3 days ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jim Messina will perform at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke on Thursday, Nov. 5, marking the first time he has performed in the city. Messina, who recorded songs including “Your Mama Don’t Dance” and “Danny’s Song” with former duo partner Kenny Loggins, is bringing his band, The Road Runners, to celebrate a career that has spanned more than 50 years.
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