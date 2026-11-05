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Old School RuneScape opens hardcore servers, RuneScape releases its platform API and more plugins
By Chris Neal,3 days ago
If that header image up there didn’t already clue you in, things are getting real serious in Old School RuneScape. You could even say they’re getting hardcore. Or at least they are now that the sandbox’s permanent hardcore worlds are online, offering long-time players the chance to test their mettle with just one in-game life to live.