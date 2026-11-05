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Embers Adrift updates bulletin boards to have more memory and animations to create better flinches
By Eliot Lefebvre,3 days ago
The bulletin boards in Embers Adrift have long had a problem wherein leaving a zone would refresh the list of tasks, sometimes meaning that you could wind up never seeing certain tasks. But the game’s most recent monthly patch has changed this so that a given bulletin board will remember what you did even if you change zones or log out, so you shouldn’t see repeated tasks until you’ve run through a wider spectrum of options. The bulletin boards can remember what you’ve done! That sounds somewhat ominous, doesn’t it?