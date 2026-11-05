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Camp Branch Food and Craft Bazaar returns on Nov. 14
By Noah Wortham,3 days ago
ALABASTER — One of Shelby County’s longest-running holiday traditions will soon return with the annual Camp Branch Food and Craft Bazaar. The bazaar is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Camp Branch-Saginaw Civic Center, located at 65 Highway 25, Alabaster. The bazaar is made possible by Camp Branch United Methodist Church in Alabaster and is sponsored by the United Women in Faith group.
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