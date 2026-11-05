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Two arrested after stolen vehicle tracked via GPS in Marysville
By KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF,3 days ago
Marysville police officers say they arrested two people on Oct. 26 after tracking a stolen vehicle using a GPS deployment device, avoiding a high-speed chase through the city. The Marysville Police Department (MPD) says they located the vehicle after receiving information that it was traveling through Marysville with a stolen license plate. They deployed a StarChase GPS device, which attaches an adhesive tracker onto a target vehicle to allow remote monitoring.
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